Flyers add fast-skating AHLer Bloodoff to roster

Fife Flyers have added more AHL experience to the roster with the signing of Evan Bloodoff for the new season.

The 26-year old left winger was a sixth round draft pick of NHL side Phoenix Coyotes, and brings a good CV to the club.

He is billed as a fast-skating, flexible, and tenacious forward.

A native of Nelson, British Columbia, he enjoyed a solid five-year junior hockey career with Kelowna Rockets in the WHL from 2006-2011, twice wearing the ‘A’ badge on his strip.

Bloodoff – pronounced ‘Blue-doff’ – was part of the team’s championship winning side in his third year before being drafted by the Coyotes in 2009.

He made his pro AHL debut with Portland Pirates, icing in 48 games and scoring six goals and two assists.

Season 2012-13 was split between Portland and ECHL outfit Gwinnett Gladiators where he was one of the club’s top points scorers, out-performing team-mate Joey Haddad, one of the stand-out players at Cardiff Devils in recent seasons.

He also figured on the same rosters as Cody Carlson, who iced with Braehead Clan, and Boris Valabik, Coventry Blaze’s veteran enforcer.

Gladiators finished third in the league before Bloodoff moved on to Florida Everblades in March 2014 for a three-year stint in the Sunshine state.

His head coach, Brad Ralph, was quoted as describing him as ‘‘a proven performer’’ and ‘‘a dynamic player.’’

Stats wise, he has iced in 57 AHL games and 268 in the ECHL, scoring 87 goals and 76 assists.

That track record caught the eye of Fife Flyers’ coaching staff – and they were delighted to secure his signature this week, hot on the heels of bringing another AHLer, Peter LeBlanc, to the club.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach,said: ‘‘All the reports we got back on Evan comment on how fast he is.

‘‘That is a trait that we have been looking for with all our signings – we want to play a fast responsible 200-dft game.

“Evan has twice scored 20-plus goals in the ECHL and has the ability to go beyond that for the coming season. We look forward to getting him and the other guys in for training camp.”