Flyers add Jorgensen to complete import line-up

Fife Flyers will ice new import Jim Jorgensen this weekend.

The blueliner is expected in town in time to hit the road and play on Saturday against Braehead Clan – one of his former EIHL clubs.

Jorgensen’s signing was confirmed on Wednesday to complete the 2017-18 roster.

He is a solid and highly experienced defenceman, and the coaching staff are comfortable he is the exactly player they need.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach said: ‘‘I have played and coached against Jim, and we will be a better team all round with him in our line-up.’’

Jorgensen, from Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, will be one of the experienced heads in the dressing-room, and will be expected to lead the new-look, younger squad which has made a solid start to the new campaign – Flyers currently sit top of their Challenge Group, and have opened their league schedule with an encouraging shut-out against Coventry Blaze.

The defenceman has skated in the UK, Europe and North America.

His experience in the ECHL took him to Las Vegas Wranglers, Phoenix Roadrunners and Wichita Thunder, and he also iced with Cincinnati Cyclones in the CHL before coming to the UK.

He made his EIHL debut with Braehead Clan in 2011 before joining Sheffield the following season and then moving to France.

Jorgensen returned to the UK for part of the 2014-15 season with Coventry Blaze where he was part of Chuck Weber’s championship play-off winning team.

His spell in the Midlands ended at the end of last season a new coach, former Fife star Danny Stewart, made wholescale changes as part of a change of direction.

Hutchins added: “We have been looking for a steady all round D-man that will be good on the ice and in the locker room.

‘‘We have a young, tight knit group this year, and adding a player and person like him will only strengthen the group.

“He will be one of the older guys, and we expect him to provide a solid veteran presence day in day out.’’

Jorgensen is expected to arrive in Fife in time for this weekend’s schedule which takes Fife to Braehead on Saturday, with his home debut coming against newcomers Guildford Flames on Sunday.

He said: “I’m extremely happy to be coming back to the league I’ve called home for five seasons, especially to Fife which I’ve heard a lot of good things about from former players.

“It looks like the club has a great chance of winning the conference and challenging for some hardware this season and winning is something we all love to do.

“I can’t wait to get going!”