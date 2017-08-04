Flyers add stay-at-home blueliner

Have your say

Fife Flyers have added a new import defenceman to the 2017-18 roster.

Ian Young has signed from ECHL outfit, Elmira Jackals.

The 25-year old, who is entering the third season of his pro career, was announced this morning.

His stats point to a stay-at-home blueliner who takes few penalty minutes.

Young spent four seasons in the NCAA with Colorado College, icing in 114 games, scoring four goals and 15 assists with just 52 PIMs.

His pro career started with the Mississippe Riverrkings in the SPHL before moving on to the Jackals.

Assistant coach Jeff Hutchins said: “Ian is a smooth skating, puck moving defenseman.

“Todd and I want defencemen who can get back quickly and transition the puck into the forwards hands.

‘‘ works hard on the defensive side of the puck and makes it tough for opposing forwards.

“He has had a solid start to his professional career in North America and we are happy that he has chosen Fife for his first taste of Europe.’’