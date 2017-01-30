Flyers axe defenceman Turon

Fife Flyers have axed defenceman David Turon.

The Czech blueliner played his last game for the club against Cardiff Devils on Sunday.

It means the team no longer carries a spare import – and there was no indication of anyone new being added to the roster for the push to the play-offs.

Indeed, the club appeared to be suggesting the roster was now set for the remainder of the season.

Turon, a much travelled player across Europe and north America, was signed in the summer having previously played with Dundee Stars where he was also released, icing with a Polish team before returning to the UK to sign for Fife.

Turon played 35 games with Flyers, netting six goals and logging 8 assists and 36 PIMs.

The smart money is now on James Isaacs switching from the wing on the third line to the blueline.

The club’s statement announcing Turon’s departure said: ‘‘Flyers have been carrying an extra import recently but are now sitting at full import quota, and will be focussing on the conference title, as well as their final league position and the play offs.’’

Flyers took zero points from their weekend games against Braehead and Cardiff, and now face a home double hgeader against Edinburgh Capitals on Saturday, and Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.