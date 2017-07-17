Flyers bring Jordan Marr back to Kirkcaldy

Jordan Marr has come full circle and returned to his home town club, Fife Flyers.

He will be the back-up netminder for season 2017-18 – his first in Kirkcaldy since 2006 – but will be full-time..

Marr has travelled extensively since leaving Kirkcaldy, and has played in England and North America.

His arrival means a parting of the ways with Craig Douglas, the back-up netminder for the past two seasons.

Marr iced with Flyers in the NPL in 2006 before heading to Canada.

He grabbed an opportunity to hook up with the Ontario Hockey Academy overseen by retired NHL netminder, Ray Sheppard.

Marr attended Finlandia University in Michigan, and spent four years playing in the NCAA III while studying for a degree in international business.

He returned to the UK in 2015 to ice with MK Lightning of the EPIHL, and then joined Hull Pirates.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, was delighted to bring him home.

He said: This is one of a number of moves Todd and I have made this summer to take the club forward.

“Jordan is an experienced Scottish goalie for his age. He has played at a high level in the US, and had a really strong year featuring both in the EPIHL and the Elite League.

“This move gives us a full time back up, who will both learn, and challenge, our starter for playing time.”

Marr aims to push Flyers’ new import goalie – a post yet to be announced as filled – all the way and land his share of ice time.

He said “I’m happy to be back at the rink.

“After speaking with Todd and Jeff, I felt that I could fill the role of a goaltender who will compete every day at practice and push the import net minder to be at his best, while also being able to improve my game and push for starts throughout the year.

“My goal for the future is to be an Elite league starter and challenge for a place in the GB squad.

‘‘ I believe that being a Flyer is a partnership that will benefit the club and myself.