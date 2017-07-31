Flyers bring winger Sean Beattie back home

Have your say

Fife Flyers, have brought Kirkcaldy-born player Sean Beattie back to town.

The 22-year old left-winger has signed from Edinburgh Capitals for the 2101718 season.

Beattie spent five seasons with the city side after coming through the junior development ranks at Murrayfield.

Jeff Hutchins, says the youngster has the potential to be a good pro hockey player.

He said: ‘‘We will be looking to refine his game this season. He will need to play in straight lines and work on becoming a good pro on and off the ice.

“Sean is still young and we are happy that he chosen to come back to Fife and play.

‘’He has the ability to become a reliable Brit in the Elite League.

‘‘We are looking forward to working with him over the course of the season.”