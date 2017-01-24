Flyers conduct review after altercation between player and fan

Fife Flyers are conducting a review into the altercation between a Manchester Storm player and a spectator at Fife Ice Arena on Saturday.

The Elite League match, which attracted a near 2000 attendance, was temporarily stopped in the 31st minute when Storm player Eric Neilson became involved in a confrontation with a Flyers fan sat immediately behind the away bench.

Neilson, who was witnessed reaching into the crowd and throwing punches at the spectator, was ejected from the game on a match penalty by referee Pavel Halas, while the fan involved was removed the arena by security staff.

The player's actions will incur an automatic one-game suspension, which could be extended by the EIHL, but the incident also highlighted concerns over the seating arrangements at Fife Ice Arena, with home fans situated within touching distance of the away bench.

Storm coach Omar Pacha claimed his player retaliated to having "beer thrown in his face" and that he and his players were "abused all night", adding, "we came very close to pulling our players - it was getting atrocious."

Braehead Clan coach Ryan Finnerty, who has previously criticised the security arrangements at the Kirkcaldy rink, took to Twitter to state: "I hope the EIHL backs Neilson as the seating situation in Fife is beyond a joke. You have to protect your players and coaches."

However, Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume said the onus was on both players and fans to behave appropriately, adding: "Our building is unique - you have players, coaches and crowd able to interact closely. That's a feature we want to hold onto."

In a statement from the club's board of directors, Flyers confirmed that they are conducting a review into the circumstances that led to the Saturday's altercation, and insisted that player and fan safety is their main concern.

“We are aware of an incident that took place during the second period on Saturday at the away bench," a spokesman said.

"We are looking in to this incident to gather all the facts before making any further statements.

"We would just like to remind all fans and players that player and fan safety is a high priority for us.

"We will gather more information and evidence regarding the incident and will make any corrective action decisions based on the evidence and information we gather.”

The Press contacted the EIHL for comment yesterday but we have yet to receive a response.