Flyers cruise to easy win over Clan

Two games head to head between Fife Flyers and Braehead Clan, and the stats paint a striking picture.

Two wins for Fife, 12 goals rifled home, just two conceded. However you study the numbers, Flyers have Clan’s right now.

Celebrations for Fife Flyers v Braehead Clan (Pic: Martin Watterston)

After enduring a season which saw their hopes of progress thwarted at every single opportunity by their great west-coast rivals, Fife are revelling in the turnaround.

It may be early in the season, but momentum, and control, of this passionate, noisy derby rests firmly in the Kirkcaldy dressing-room.

This 5-1 victory was smashing.

Fife played with a flair and style that earned the full approval of the 2200 fans - the first 2000+ crowd in Fife this season – and had it not been for Clan netminder, Ryan Nie, it could have been much more.

When he wasn’t blocking shots or stemming the tide, Nie was scouring the ice pad for sight of his defence.

In their own zone, Clan were a complete mess.

They were turned so often, and so fast, some of them must have been suffering from motion sickness come the final buzzer – their plodding, muddled, chaotic plays in sharp contrast to the slick, quick movement of Fife’s forwards.

Charlie Mosey freewheeled all night long, Chase Schaber revelled in the space, and Carlo Finucci – to single out three skaters– to pick out three skaters – had his best game of the season yet.

The playmakers set them up, the snipers executed the chances, and this old rink shook with noise. This is how hockey night should be in Kirkcaldy,

Schaber ignited the game with a third minute opener as he snatched the puck, brought it down to the ice, drove the net and hit a fine shot past Nie.

A five on three powerplay allowed Tyler Shattock to equalise after eight minutes, but Clan were punished for a silly hooking penalty by Ryan Potulny as Peter LeBlanc buried a superb pass from the side of the net for 2-1.

The second period was all Fife; wave after wave of pressure.

The only surprise was it remained a one-goal hockey game until the final six seconds as Schaber burst into the zone and buried the puck past Nie.

The third saw Clan become even more fragmented under pressure, and a 42nd minute goal from Finucci – scoring off a fine steal from James Isaacs – surely crushed what was left of their spirits.

Isaacs added a fifth after 48 minutes as Flyers eased to fabulous win.

Momentum is everything in ice hockey. Right now Fife have it. Clan desperately need to find some.