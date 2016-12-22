Flyers’ defenceman hit by one-game ban

Fife Flyers will go into Friday’s pre-Christmas showdown with Braehead Clan minus a key import after defenceman Phil Paquet was hit with a one game ban.

He was handed the suspension by DOPS, the league’s disciplinary body, after a request to review a check in Sunday’s game against Clan.

The Department of Player Safety studied a hit made on the plexi during Fife’s defeat at the hands of their west coast rivals.

Braehead requested the review.

After watching video evidence and studying the referee’s report, it assessed Paquet a match penalty for checking to the head.

This carries an automatic one-game ban.

He misses Friday’s conference clash at Braehead.

Also suspended will be Clan defenceman Corey Cowick after his penalty from the same game was upgraded.

DOPS studied the two plus ten penalty for checking to the head, and also increased it to a match penalty.

Neither decision can be appealed so both will sit in the stands for the pre-Christmas match.