Flyers fans await details ahead of club meeting

Fife Flyers fans are still waiting to hear the club’s plans for next season – a week after the Elite League confirmed its structure for 2017-18.

Flyers management are expected to meet tomorrow (Friday) to finally kick-start preparations for what is expected to be the club’s seventh season in the EIHL.

While the league issued a statement last week confirming 12 teams - including Fife - the Kirkcaldy club has yet to officially confirm its intentions, leaving anxious fans in the dark.

The Press understands that Fife are satisfied with the decision to run with three conferences of four, but that EIHL import numbers, which are due to remain at 14 next season, remain a major concern.

Formal talks with head coach Todd Dutiaume, or potential returning players, have also yet to take place.