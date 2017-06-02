Flyers legends to feature in charity match with NHLers

Fife Flyers legends will join ex-NHLers for a charity match at Dundee Ice Arena in August.

Sherriffs Ice Hockey Club take on a Scottish Alumni side on August 19 to raise funds for Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

Chic Cottrell Fife Flyers player, coach & assistant coach over a 30-year plus association with the club

The Sheriffs team will feature NHL legends Dwayne Hay of Calgary Flames, Sandy McCarthy of Tampa Bay Lightning and Georges Laraque of Montreal Canadiens, as well as British ice hockey hall of famer Steve Moria, formerly of Fife Flyers and Cardiff Devils.

The Scottish Alumni team, coached by Fife stalwart Chic Cottrell, will feature such players as Jock McGuff - Dundee, Scott Plews - Fife, John Kidd - Ayr and Dean Edmiston - Fife.

Organiser Neil Webster, from Kirkcaldy, is hopeful that a stellar cast will help attract a bumper crowd.

“There’s a really nice mix of talent involved and we are hoping it can help us to raise as much as possible before, during and after the event for a brilliant charity,” he said.

“CHAS are outstanding in what they do and we’re trying to do as much as we can around the event to make a difference.”

Supporters can also get involved on the ice with six places in the Sheriffs side up for grabs for any hockey player over the age of 18, going at £400 a head. On top of the proceeds from ticket sales, match-worn jerseys will also be up for sale.

Match tickets are on sale at £15 for adults and £8 for concessions. More information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities and merchandise is at www.sherrifsicehockey.com.