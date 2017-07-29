Flyers line up German, Danish pre-season opposition

Fife Flyers will host German and Danish teams in pre-season games over two weekends.

The club unveiled its exhibition games, and confirmed the cancellation of its opening Challenge Cup game against Belfast Giants to accommodate them.

Flyers host German DEL2 side, EC Kassel Huskies, in back to back games on the weekend of August 26-27 – and then welcome Danish outfit, Herlev Eagles, on September 2 and 3.

With the Elite Scottish Cup taking place in Murrayfield over the September 9-10 weekend, it means the club will have six games under its belt before jumping into the EIHL 2017-18 fixtures.

Jeff Hutchins,assistant coach, described it as ‘‘a proper pre-season’’ – something the club hasn’t always done during its EIHL years.

He said “Playing six games before we enter league competition is something we haven’t done in the Elite League era.

‘‘This is something that Todd and I had talked about as a change we wanted to implement for the start of this season.

‘‘This will also give us a chance to look at some of the young local guys as well.’’

EC Kassel Huskies play out of Eissporthalle Kassel, and finished third in the DEL2 last season. reaching the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Danish outfit, Herlev Eagles, are based in Copenhagen.

Flyers’ cancelled cup game against Belfast will now double up with the teams’ league game on November 4.

A short statement from Giants said: ‘‘Flyers have designated that next game in Fife between the two sides will count towards both the Elite League and Challenge Cup Group standings.

In this instance, the home side have the final decision and the Giants have made our concerns known to the Flyers organisation regarding Giants fans who may have already made travel plans to attend the fixture in Fife September 3.’’