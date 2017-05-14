Flyers lose team leader as Dingle goes to Coventry

Fife Flyers’ team leader, Ryan Dingle, has left the club after two seasons to sign for Coventry Blaze.

He was the player the fans most wanted back for a third campaign after establishing himself as a clear team leader and captain, and a great ambassador off the ice.

Dingle’s incredible work ethic made him a stand out player, and Flyers now face a real challenge to find a replacement.

With Shane Owen, their rock of a netminder, already gone, it means an intense summer of team building for head coach Todd Dutiaume - one that has yet to get underway in earnest after the club put all plans on hold amid concerns over the costs of staying in the top flight before confirming their participation only last week.

Flyers have tyet o publicly confirm Dutiaume’s return or unveil any signings for the 2017-18 season which starts in September.

Hopes that Dingle would be the first name on the roster were dashed with Blaze’s announcement today - and head coach Danny Stewart knows exactly the type of player he is getting.

He worked with Dingle in his time at Fife, and was a huge fan of what he brought to the table.

Stewart said: ‘’I know what he’s about and coming off the back of the season he’s just had it was a no-brainer.

‘’ He’s a work-horse and there aren’t many guys in the league who are as good as him around the net. I compare him slightly to Dan Carlson in the way he works on both ends of the puck, he hounds pucks and is relentless on the forecheck. He’s just a pain to play against.

‘’With the production on top of that last season, he’s a guy that I think will be good for us. I’m delighted.”