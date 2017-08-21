Flyers make additions to backroom team

Have your say

Fife Flyers have made changes to their backroom staff ahead of the new Elite League season.

Rob Maguire, a renowned sports vision and visual skills coach, steps into the new role of performance director, while Ian Kelly takes over as equipment manager.

Rob’s main duties will include overseeing the off-ice training programme, from recovery and injury prevention sessions to group conditioning sessions.

Originally from Swindon, the 38-year-old has extensive experience having previously worked with NHL side Buffalo Sabres, as well as AC Milan football club.

“I am really excited to officially join the Flyers this season,” he said.

“It is great to be part of the new culture and I am looking forward to playing a part in challenging for a conference title.”

Rob will combine his performance director role with that of assistant equipment manager, working alongside Ian Kelly.

Ian, known as ‘Horse’ in hockey circles, has most recently worked with Braehead Clan over the past few seasons.

He is no stranger to the Flyers dressing room having served time with Todd Dutiaume’s side during their time in the Scottish National League.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be coming home to Fife and working with my home team,” he said.

“When Todd and Jeff first got in contact, I jumped at the chance to meet up with them both.

“When they told me what they were looking to do and how they saw me fitting in to their plans, it made me feel really excited about what was happening at the club and the season ahead.”