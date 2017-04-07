Flyers netminder gains all-star recognition

Fife Flyers’ netminder Shane Owen has made the all-star teams for 2016-17.

The stand-out goalie was among the nominees as the EIHL unveiled its first and second all-star line-ups.

Drawing of Fife Flyers's netminder Shane Owen by Rebecca Thomson

Three of Scotland’s four teams were represented, with Owen the sole Fifer listed.

The goalie was named in the Second All-Star team in recognition of his outstanding season in Kirkcaldy.

Team GB goaltender Ben Bowns led out the First All Star Team, with Cardiff team mate, Andrew Hotham, and Belfast’s Jim Vandermeer selected as the two defencemen.

Joey Martin, Dundee talisman Vinny Scarsella and Mathieu Roy complete the line up, with all three receiving strong support from coaching staff and GMs across the EIHL during the voting process.

Braehead Clan’s key players Matt Beca, who led the EIHL in points this year, and Scott Pitt, who led the league in goals, also featured in the Second All-Star Team.

The full linups are:

FIRST ALL STAR TEAM

Goaltender: Ben Bowns (Cardiff Devils);

Defencemen: Andrew Hotham (Cardiff Devils); Jim Vandermeer (Belfast Giants)

Forwards: Joey Martin (Cardiff Devils); Vinny Scarsella (Dundee Stars); Mathieu Roy (Sheffield Steelers)

SECOND ALL STAR TEAM

Goaltender: Shane Owen (Fife Flyers)

Defencemen: Derrick Walser (Belfast Giants); Defenceman: Félix-Antoine Poulin (Dundee Stars)

Forward: Matt Beca (Braehead Clan); Blair Riley (Belfast Giants) Scott Pitt (Braehead Clan)