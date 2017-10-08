Flyers on fire as they hit Clan for seven

Fife Flyers savoured a stunning 7-1 win over rivals Braehead Clan to silence a capacity crowd in Renfrew last night.

On-fire forward, Evan Bloodoff, fired four straight goals in a rout which re-set the rivalry for the new season.

With Shayne Stockton back in the line-up after injury, and defenceman Jim Jorgensen making his debut, Fife were at full strength for the first time, and it ignited a performance that saw them sweep aside Clan in front of a full house of 3455.

The haul included three powerplay strikes and two short-handed as they nailed their Clan hoodoo in stunning style.

And if they maintain that form, then the quest for conference honours might just bring some silverware.

Flyers were on course for a shut-out until the dying minutes as Clan crumbled on home ice – this 7-1 scoreline was their worst defeat of the new competitive season, and one which mirrored the magnitude of defeat at the hands Manitoba Bison in pre-season.

‘‘Smart, responsible hockey’’ was the view of Todd Dutiaume, head coach as he savoured a big win.

‘‘It isn’t very often you come here and get such a satisfying result,’’ he said.

‘‘The last two or three weeks our offence has opened up and the guys are confident. We have to ride that crest.’’

And he paid tribute to Bloodoff’s prolific production.

He netted a straight hat-trick in Edinburgh last weekend, and went one better in Braehead to take another MoM award.

‘‘He’s really enjoying his hockey,’’ said Dutiaume. ‘‘We knew the kind of player we had signed, but he has really adapted to the UK game.

‘‘He has a great nose for the net and things are happening right now.’’

Goals from Bloodoff and the impressive Charley Mosey gave Flyers a 2-0 first period lead before Bloodoff rifled a hat-trick for 5-0 at the end of the second.

The final period went from bad to worse for Clan as Jacob Doty was thrown out for boarding and Craig Cescon took a ten-minute misconduct, and they were 7-0 down thanks to goals from Chase Schaber and Ricards Birzins before Tyler Shattock broke Andy Isles’ shut out in the final two minutes.

>> Flyers are at home tonight against EIHL newcomers, Guildford Flames. Face-off 6.30 pm