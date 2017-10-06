Flyers ready to face Clan with full roster

Fife Flyers will head to Braehead Arena this Saturday with a spring in their step after adding a new import defenceman to their roster.

Elite League veteran Jim Jorgensen is in line to make his debut against one of his former clubs after the 32-year-old completed his move to Fife this week.

US-born Jorgensen spent a season with Clan in 2011-12, before also having spells with Sheffield Steelers and Coventry Blaze, where he has spent the past three seasons.

With Shayne Stockton also expected to make his return from injury this weekend, Fife are facing the prospect of running with a full 14-import line-up for the first time this season.

Head coach Todd Dutiaume insists however that the upcoming month of fixtures, starting with Saturday’s trip to a near sold-out Braehead, will provide a true measurement of his team’s progress.

“This upcoming month will teach us a lot about our club,” he said.

“Things are going to pick up in terms of intensity, and we’re going to have to be even better.

“But we have a lot of faith in this group. It’s one of the youngest we’ve worked with, which is a lot of fun.

“They have an abundance of energy, they’re exciting to watch, and we can push them further than the group we had last year.

“I feel that we have some maturing to do as a group but as far as performances go, so far, we’re pretty pleased.”

Dutiaume leads his side into their first Gardiner Conference match of the season on Saturday and he is keen to draw first blood in the head-to-head rivalry with Clan.

“It’s not a secret that any road to conference you have to go through the Clan,” he said. “We definitely want to perform well against this Braehead team this year, and we need to be ready for Saturday night.”

Flyers return to home ice on Sunday where they will face Guildford Flames for the first time since the BNL days, and will see Dutiaume renew his old rivalry with their head coach Paul Dixon.

“Paul was playing with Guildford when I played against them,” Dutiaume said. “He’s been there almost as long as I’ve been up here in Fife.

“I’m quietly looking forward to it. I remember the old clashes between the two teams, it was exciting and everybody upped their game.

“They are putting in some good performances early on this year, and scoring goals for fun, so it will be interesting to see what Dixie brings up here.

“It could be another tough match but it will be good to see Guildford back in this building.”