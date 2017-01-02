Flyers’ sixth straight loss to Braehead

Welcome to Groundhog Day, Fife Flyers style.

For the sixth meeting in a row they came off second best to their great west coast rivals.

Clan started 2017 as they finished 2016 with Fife tucked deep into their pockets, skating to a comfortable 4-1 win in Kirkcaldy in front of a bumper 2500 crowd.

But this was more than just about bragging rights.

Had Flyers won, they’d have leapfrogged Clan into fifth with games in hand and set up the prospect of a cracking start to the new year.

Instead, they finished with the tanks empty long before the buzzer. They looked beaten and short of ideas throughout the third instead of rallying.

But the fans who packed the rink expected more – they certainly wanted to see them push Clan to the wire regardless of heavy legs.

Flyers looked lively enough in a 1-1 opening period in which Justin Fox netted just before the buzzer to cancel out Mark Hammond’s 12th minute opener.

With Ryan Dingle and Brendan Brooks again driving the team forward, they had their fair share of the puck and the chances, but the real test came when Clan went 2-1 up at 32:41 with an in-off strike from Matt Beca.

Fife needed a big third period, but they looked as flat as the atmosphere in the rink - the noise dwindling as the home side struggled to get back into the game.

The killer strike was Matt Keith’s goal in 45 minutes. He dragged the puck past two defencemen to the right of the goal, and when no-one closed him down, he simply flicked the puck home.

Clan only needed to run the clock down to tie up the win, and they did.

With 2:16 remaining Fife pulled netminder Shane Owen only to concede the inevitable empty netter to Scott Pit in the last 30 seconds.