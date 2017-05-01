Flyers star savours gold medal with GB

Fife Flyers’ star Brendan Brooks will cherish his world championship gold medal forever.

The experienced forward was a major player in GB’s remarkable clean sweep which led to promotion to Division 1A in Belfast last week.

Brooks’ call-up came after he gained UK citizenship during last season, and he quickly made his mark as Team GB scored five wins out of five.

He netted twice in a 14-0 demolition of Netherlands, and was also on target in a memorable 4-0 win over Japan which secured the gold medals.

Brooks was also part of one of the squad’s key lines with Liam Stewart from Coventry Blaze, and Robert Farmer from Nottingham Panthers.

Between them they delivered six goals and seven assists during the tournament.

Brendan Brooks, Fife Flyers (Pic: Steve Gunn)

Brooks’ GB call-up began when he was part of the squad which took on Poland in warm-up games – a country GB will meet next year.

‘‘Those games were important for us to get used to one another and find the right line combinations,’’ he said.

‘‘We came into the World Championships prepared following those games, and it showed as each game we got better and better.”

In Belfast, GB enjoyed a clean sweep from its five games, with Brooks striking up a strong partnership with Stewart and Farmer.

“I really enjoyed playing on a line with Stewy and Farms,’’ he said. “Every shift we got a little bit better playing with one another – they are two great guys.’’

He also knew they’d deliver goals when it mattered.

Brooks netted against the Netherlands and again in the gold medal game against Japan.

He said: ‘‘Scoring the first one was a special moment and getting monkey off my back. I had a lot of chances from the moment the tournament started and knew it was going to happen but it can be frustrating at times.

“And scoring in the gold medal game was amazing. It didn’t matter who was scoring that game because we all had a the gold on our minds and everyone was willing to do whatever it took to make that happen.

“This was a very special group of guys and I was grateful to be a part of that special moment when the clock had finally run down. It’s a memory I will have with those guys forever.”

The gold medal capped a landmark season for Brooks which saw him play the 1000th game of his professional career.

>> Read more about the life and times on Brendan Brooks in a special feature first published to mark his 1000th game:

Fife Today