Flyers unveil new tops for CHAS fundraiser

Fife Flyers have unveiled new strips which they will wear for this weekend’s charity fundraiser against Cardiff Devils.

While the league champions come to Kirkcaldy looking for league points on Saturday, the match also marks club’s annual event for CHAS, its long-established adopted charity.

The team will play in specially designed tops which will then be auctioned online.

There will also be fundraising efforts on the night, with fans encouraged to take part in a draw to win a strip off the back of their favourite player.

There will be a raffle with Josh Scoon’s jersey, and other prizes, up for grabs.

Flyers’ links with CHAS were established by player-coach Mark Morrison over 20 years ago.

They were the first pro sports team in Scotland to add a charity’s logo to their official strips, and, over the past two decades, have raised almost £50,000.

That figure should increase once again as the online auction takes place on Sunday – bids open at 5.00 p.m.

Hannah Gell from CHAS said “We are so grateful to Fife Flyers’ players, staff, fans and organisation for the amazing support they have shown us, and for their continued support.”

