Flyers unveil Stockton as first summer signing

Shayne Stockton is heading back to Fife Flyers.

The key centreman from Rochester, New York, missed much of last season through injury, and his early departure impacted on the team.

Stockton becomes Fife’s first signing after a summer of prolonged silence from the club which has drawn criticism from many fans frustrated by the lack of updates.

The forward logged some 52 points in his first season with Flyers in 2015-16 after joining them from French outfit, Amiens.

Last year he was crocked after just 14 games, and was a big loss to the team.

Now he is raring to hit the ice come September. Stockton said: ‘‘I am really excited to get back to Fife and play hockey again.

‘‘I’ve really enjoyed my time playing for the Flyers and looking forward to the opportunity to come back. Not being able to play much this past season was really difficult. I can’t wait to get back to playing again.

“I feel extremely fortunate that the organisation hasn’t given up on me because of the injury. I am doing my best to prepare to come back and help this hockey club succeed.”

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, said: “Todd and I are very happy to have Shayne back with us for the new season. When Shayne went down injured he was arguably one of our better players at the time.”

He described the skater as ‘‘extremely reliable at both ends of the ice,’’ adding: ‘‘He does a lot of the little things right.”

“Off the ice he is a great guy to have in the dressing room; he is very positive and easy going, and well-liked by his team mates.”

“We are excited to be welcoming Shayne back to Kirkcaldy to have the opportunity to work with him once again. ”

Flyers are significantly behind all other EIHL teams in terms of signing announcements – some are well into double figures – and have lost key skaters, including Ryan Dingle, Brendan Brooks, Phil Paquet and Shane Owen.