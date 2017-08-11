Flyers welcome back ‘team player’ Isaacs

Fife Flyers have plugged another gap in their roster by re-signing Canadian defenceman James Isaacs for the 2017/18 Elite League season.

The 27-year-old returns to the Flyers for a second term having deputised as a makeshift forward for the majority of last season,

During his four years in the EIHL, Isaacs has played in 145 games having also iced with Dundee Stars and Coventry Blaze, registering five goals and 23 assists and totalling 178 penalty minutes.

Isaacs has also featured in the ECHL having had spells with Idaho Steelheads icing in 60 games scoring four goals and 14 assists, as well as Greenville Road Warriors, icing in 12 games and registering two assists.

Speaking about returning to Fife, Isaacs said: “I’m am extremely excited to be back in a Flyers uniform.

“There has been a lot of exciting changes on and off the ice and I think our on ice product will reflect those positive changes.

“The Flyers are already a great and storied team and these changes are just another step in the right direction.

“I’m looking forward to see all the old fans and hopefully meet some new ones.”

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume added: “James did a tremendous job for us last season.

“Everything he did was for the team first and was more than happy to play any role that was required if him.

“For that reason we are happy to welcome him back to the Flyers for the upcoming season.

“He will be be filling one of our defensive roles this year and it will be good for him to be playing in his natural position.”