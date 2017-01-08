Flyers wrap up solid four-point weekend

A four-point weekend for Fife Flyers and against conference rivals too, where they have struggled badly this season.

A 3-1 win in Kirkcaldy tonight completed a quick double over Manchester Storm, and opened up a four-point gap between the clubs in the EIHL – and kept Fife solidly in mid-table.

The results also nudged them up to second in the conference, albeit a hefty nine points behind leaders Braehead Clan.

Sunday’s win was close, but deserved, against a Manchester side that had its fair share of chances.

Storm finished the opening period strongly, with Paul Philips cashing in on a delayed penalty to poke the puck home after some sustained pressure round Shane Owen’s net at 17:!0.

Flyers had a great chance to equalise in the 26th minute when Brendan Brooks was clipped as he raced in on goal. Referee Neil Wilson awarded a penalty shot, and Brooks saw his shot beat the netminder only to flick off the base of the post.

Brooks made amends with a simple tap-in just six minutes later as the powerplay unit delivered – Moyer’s shot off the netminder landing almost on his stick right in front of the open net.

Ryan Dingle then delivered a key go-ahead goal nine seconds before the buzzer as he shot the puck past Mike Clemente.

Flyers needed a third goal to kill off a dogged Storm side in an open third period.

In the closing minutes, Russ Moyer took two plus two for accidental high sticks – the second minor for drawing blood – and Storm pulled their netminder for a six on four last-gasp push.

They swarmed round Owen’s net but the keeper tracked every puck, and, as the clock wound down, they cleared the zone.

Knowing it was over, a defenceman threw it back up the ice only to find the stick of Justin Fox who hit the empty net with exactly one second remaining to seal a 3-1 win.

Todd Dutiaume, head coach, welcomed the four-point weekend, adding: ‘‘It was important to win both games this weekend.’’