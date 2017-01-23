Advantage Hearts in title race

Kennoway Star Hearts 3-0 Forfar West End

Knowing a win would allow KSH the chance to leapfrog their opponents the home side were looking for a positive start.

It was going to be difficult as the league leaders were on a fantastic run of form with six straight wins on the bounce coming into the match.

The first opportunity came for the home side with some neat passing between Rolland and Chris Gay created an opening for Mathew Gay.

The forward advanced into the penalty area but his effort was smothered.

After 14 minutes the home side grabbed the lead and it was in form striker Kyle Wilson who did the damage again.

Another passing move saw the ball arrive at the feet of M Gay, the forward played a delightful pass for Wilson to race beyond two defenders before taking the ball around Burns to roll home.

A fantastic chance fell to the feet of Walls for Forfar but he passed it up.

As the second kicked off the home support were hoping their team would regain the form they had shown in the opening 20 minutes of the match.

The half became a tactical battle with very little created by either team as individual scraps all over the pitch created a fascinating backdrop to the game.

With 20 minutes left on the clock the crucial second goal came for Kennoway and it was a goal of good quality.

The ball was held up by Wilson before he played in Band.

The youngster clipped a ball forward for M Gay to race to the goal line before squaring the ball along the face of the goal for Shaw to knock the ball home.

M Gay completed the scoring.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Partridge, Doig, Brewster, Craig, Rolland, C Gay, Shaw, M Gay, Wilson.

Subs - Band, Byers, Binnington, Davidson, Sutherland.

Next game is away at Glenrothes on Saturday.