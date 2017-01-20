All sights set of Jeanfield as Tayport return to duty

Tayport were shoved into cold storage at the weekend as the big freeze all but wiped out the east of Scotland junior football calendar.

Just one match survived Friday night’s frost and snow, with Bonnyrigg Rose seeing off Newtongrange Star 3-0.

So, it was an enforced break for the Canniepairt outfit and they will get back into competitive action tomorrow, when they play host to Jeanfield Swifts, in the first round of the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup.

Jeanfield, of course, are managed by player-boss Ross Gunnion, who won two Scottish Cups and two Super League titles in a tremendously successful spell as a player at Tayport.

Last season, Gunnion steered Swifts into the top flight, for the first time in their history, and they are currently adapting to life in the Super League.

Jeanfield are likely to start as favourites in tomorrow’s cup tie, but John Ovenstone will be hoping that home advantage can swing the tie in his side’s favour.

The gaffer has been working to re-shape his squad of late and that has meant a return to the club for striker Gary Sutherland.

The ex-St Andrews United man has been at Dundee North End since the summer.

Grant Mowatt has left the club, while Connaire Connelly has been placed on the transfer list.

Saturday’s match will kick off at 1.45pm.