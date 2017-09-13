Am Soccer 7-0 FC Bayside

AM Soccer were hoping to build on a bright start to their league campaign last Saturday when Bayside were the visitors to Duffus Park.

The opening five minutes were fairly quiet as the teams tried to work each other out but on seven minutes AM made the breakthrough when Lawson pounced on some hesitation to score.

That lead was doubled by Lawson when he peeled off the back of the defender to head home a floated cross.

AM were dominating possession of the ball and stretching Bayside, which led to a string of attacks. Gary Reilly came closest to scoring when his shot struck the post.

A moment of great imagination led to Lawson securing a hat trick as he spotted the goalkeeper off his line and lifted a chipped effort over his head and into the net.

Bayside had the AM back line scrambling on 35 minutes as the worked an opening but the delay in shooting allowed Watt to recover the situation.

Three minutes before half time Lawson helped himself to a fourth goal when his instinct took him across the face of a defender and team mate to prod home.

The second half was only minutes old when AM worked a corner that resulted in a scramble 6 yards out and that man Lawson was there first to make the scoreline 5-0.

A series of substitutions added fresh legs into the AM team but the game followed the same pattern.

A nice move down the right hand side ended with a cut back to Ross Grant, who measured a curling shot beyond the visiting keeper to make it six and Dan McArthur finished the scoring when he fired in off the underside of the cross bar from 14 yards.

LM Joinery MOM – Richie Lawson.