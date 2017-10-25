AM Soccer Club 1-2 Bowhill Rovers

An entertaining encounter was expected between the two teams that were sitting joint top of the league last Saturday and a late winner was enough to give the visitors all three points.

An experienced Bowhill team arrived and were on the front foot from the off, as AM were content to defend keys areas and strike on the counter attack. Most of the possession led Bowhill into wider areas of the pitch and as a result, this led to a few crisses into the AM box, which were dealt with comfortably.

AM were keen to hit on the counter attack and Aedan Brown raced clean through on 10 mins but struck wide.

On 15 minutes Bowhill took the lead when an overlapping run caused the home team a problem.

The ball was slipped into where the left back should have been and the ball was sidefooted into the bottom corner.

AM were close to levelling when a Lawson shot was blocked during a scramble after a corner.

The home side weren’t quite showing their usual comfort on the ball but they did equalise when Brown released Lawson, who was able to slide the ball beyond the advancing keeper and in off the post.

Early in the second half there was an excellent chance for either team, as first Mikey Watt headed a corner straight at the Bowhill goalkeeper and then the visiting striker turned superbly on the penalty spot but poked the ball wide of the post.

The game continued to follow the same pattern with AM content to soak up and hit on the break but you could sense that Bowhill were getting a little bit closer to finding a decisive goal.

In the 81st minute, that goal did arrive when a move down the left pulled the AM midfield out of the centre of the pitch and when the ball was slipped into that area, one touch and a 25 yard shot into the bottom corner gave Bowhill a 2-1 lead. .

LM Joinery MOM – Ben Davidson.