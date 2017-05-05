Anxious wait for the Saints

After their season ended at the weekend, St Andrews United now play the waiting game to see if they have preserved their East Premier League status.

Regardless of the weekend’s results, United knew they’d face an anxious wait for Whitburn to complete their campaign.

However, their hopes of staying up were dented when they lost 3-1 at home to Downfield with Whitburn won 4-2 away at Haddington.

With three teams being relegated from the Premier, Saints sit fourth bottom, two points ahead of Whitburn who still have four games to play.

Whitburn next play on Tuesday, May 9.