Armadale 0-9 Kennoway Star Hearts

This was the third meeting between the teams this season with KSH running out winners in the previous two.

KSH started on the front foot and it was evident from early on the pace of Wilson and Band were going to prove to be a nuisance for the Thistle defence.

Wilson made his mark with a clinical finish from twelve yards that flew past the home ‘keeper.

He went from goalscorer to provider when he laid on an assist for strike partner Band.

The home side had an effort to pull a goal back when a shot from 18 yards brought out a save of great agility as Paterson stretched every muscle and sinew to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Armadale were reduced to ten men when a defender received a second yellow for dissent.

This seemed to trigger the red mist for a few players and with Band running through on goal he was crudely fouled.

The referee issued a straight red this time as a melee followed with a few other players from either side receiving yellow cards as well.

The second half was only minutes old when Wilson added to his tally.

The game was all one way traffic and the persistence of Craig saw the winger get on the score sheet.

The next goal was cruel for the now over worked home ‘keeper as a shot from C Gay took a wicked deflection from a defender’s head and fly into the net.

Wilson went on to complete his hat trick showing great composure with another finish from just inside the penalty area before Simpson added another.

Shaw then saw a mazy run ended with a foul inside the penalty area and yet again another card.

Shaw dusted himself down and scored the resultant penalty.

A foul a few minutes after this penalty saw a player receive another yellow then red as the home side were reduced to eight men.

Shaw headed home for the ninth goal of the game.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Partridge, Doig, Brewster, Craig, Rolland, C Gay Shaw, Wilson, Band.

Subs - Simpson, Davidson, Sutherland.