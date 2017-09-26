Arniston 1-0 St Andrews

St Andrews first outing in this year’s Scottish Junior Cup saw them drawn against Arinston Rangers.

Although Arinston have been struggling with their league form The Saints knew they could take nothing for granted if they wanted to make it into the next round.

Craig Morrison’s men arrived hoping to make a decent dent in this season’s cup campaign, but it was over before it began.

St Andrews started this game well and put their opponents under pressure from the first whistle.

Honeyman had the first effort of the game but his header went over then Anthony saw his shot go wide.

The visitor looked like they were going to over run the home side at this point and they should have taken the lead when

Anthony’s cross found Cunningham unmarked at the back post but with the goal at his mercy he put the ball over.

A great ball from Lawrie split the home defence and set up a great chance for Anthony but with just the keeper to beat he took a bad touch and the keeper saved.

Towards the break only a fine last ditch tackle stopped Cunningham from giving St Andrews the lead.

​It was a more organised Arinston team that started the second half and they should have opened the scoring when they fired a great ball across the face of the goal but they had no one on hand to turn it into the net.

A long ball forward caught the St Andrews defence square and the Ariniston striker made them pay for the mistake when he slide the ball past Saints goalkeeper Hunter to give them the lead.

St Andrews took the game to Arniston in search of an equalizer and only a super save stopped Scott Lawrie for leveling the score.

The last chance of the game saw three St Andrews players have a shot at goal but despite some desperate defending Arniston managed to keep it out.

St Andrews will be disappointed not to be in the next round because in the early stages of this match they were well on top and should have been in front but if you don’t take your chances you run the risk of the other side taking theirs and you going out.