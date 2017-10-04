Arniston Rangers 1-2 Tayport

Tayport got back to winning ways when they claimed all three East Premier League points from their trip to Newbyres Park in Gorebridge.

Opponents Arniston Rangers shot themselves in the foot, having a player needlessly red-carded in the first half, giving away the winning goal and ending the match with nine men.

In a fairly even first half, Canniepairt ‘keeper Gavin Sorley made a crucial save, blocking a McIntosh effort with his legs.

Within a minute, ‘Port had opened the scoring when Alan Tulleth played the ball towards the strikers.

Dale Reid tried to link up with Gary Sutherland but the ball came back off a defender and Reid proceeded to lash his shot home.

Tayport should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when Sutherland tried to chip ‘keeper Cornet.

His first attempt was stopped and his second lob was clawed away by the back-tracking goalie.

On 35 minutes Arniston levelled after Marc Ogg was penalised and yellow carded for pulling back Watson inside the area.

Centre-half Callaghan converted the penalty, but his afternoon was about to take a turn for the worse.

Four minutes after scoring, Callaghan was red-carded for an off-the-ball clash which felled Gary Sutherland.

After the break, Tayport pushed forward and Dale Reid saw a shot saved, Alan Tulleth fired in a fine effort which whistled narrowly wide and Reid fired over the top.

Out of the blue the winner came when a dreadful Arnie passback gifted Reid a golden chance and, while Cornet stopped that effort, he could not prevent Gary Sutherland from netting the follow-up.

Somerville, of the home side, received his marching orders for his kick at Reid late on.

Tayport - Sorley, Ogg (Alvarez), Sturrock (Anderson), Sanchez, Conway, Gray, Mackie, Ireland (Paterson), Reid, Sutherland, Tulleth.