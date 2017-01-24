Balgonie Scotia 1-2 Cupar Hearts

M&H Engineering League Cup duty was the order of the day as Cupar Hearts made the journey to Coaltown of Balgonie for the opening round of the competition.

Hearts went into the game full of confidence having made it through to round six of the Scottish Amateur Cup but they knew that Scotia would be difficult opposition.

A cross by Gary Sutherland at the other end found the onrushing Kyle Watson but his effort on 14 minutes was cleared away for a corner.

Then Kieran Payne had a harmless effort on 27 minutes that went well wide of the Hearts goal.

As the teams looked to be heading in for half time all square the home side broke the deadlock against the run of play when Paul Laurie showed a great burst of pace to get into the box and finished well.

The 2nd half saw Cupar enjoy the majority of play and possession in search of an equaliser but were not clinical in the final third.

With ten minutes left to play Scotia were denied a 2nd goal by the woodwork after a free kick was played in and headed across goal before coming off the post.

On 84 minutes’ player manager Lee Sibanda was brought down inside the box and he dusted himself off and dispatched the penalty into the net.

With the game all square, penalties were looming to determine a winner but five minutes into injury time there was to be late drama.

A throw in from Morgan Dow was flicked on by Steven Pennington and Gary Brown atoned for his earlier miss by firing home with the last kick of the afternoon.

The two sides will lock horns once more tomorrow (Saturday) at Duffus Park in the Kingdom Challenge Cup. Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts - Inglis, K. Brown, Anderson, Leadbetter, Calcutt, Sutherland, Murdoch, Gray, Dow, Sibanda and Watson.

Subs - McLuckie, Pennington, Lawlor, Wainwright and G Brown.