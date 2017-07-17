Band will play on for Kennoway

With the season only a few weeks away, Kennoway Star Hearts have been given some welcome news.

Prolific striker Kieran Band had a terrific 2016/17 campaign and helped the side reach the heights of the Super League thanks to the side’s promotion winning campaign.

A spokesman for the club said :”Kieran Band has signed an extension to his current contract.

“It is a move that delights all involved at Kennoway Star Hearts as the young forward has went from strength to strength these past few seasons.

“He made his debut at the tender age of 16, scoring four goals in the process and from there he has never looked back.

“Versatile in playing a variety of roles for the team, he also plays with the passion all supporters can relate to.”

The club has also added goalkeeper Scott Page to the ranks from Tynecastle u19s.

“Scott is another young player who has the determination to succeed in what is a relatively young squad at Super League level,” added the spokesman.

Kennoway kick off their Super League campaign on August 5 at Camelon.