Bayview’s Mercer rejoins ex-boss

East Fife defender Scott Mercer has teamed up once again with manager Gary Naysmith in a transfer to Queen of the South.

The signing of the 21-year-old, for an undisclosed fee, was completed yesterday (Thursday), with Mercer joining ex-gaffer Naysmith and the Dumfries side on an 18-month contract.

Naysmith said: “Scott played every minute of every game for me at East Fife the season we won the League Two title and he has been a regular for East Fife this season.

“He’s what I’d describe as a modern-day full back, who has pace and is full of energy.

“He’s someone who has been on our radar for a wee while, but we moved and spoke to East Fife on Sunday.”

Currently a personal trainer, Mercer, who was a YTS with Dunfermline, was said to be delighted to be making a return to full-time football.

He departed for Palmerston with the best wishes for success from East Fife – whose chairman and board of directors stressed no further players would be leaving Bayview during the current transfer window.

In addition, the club had recruited 31-year-old midfielder Nicky Paterson, a former Motherwell player whose career has also included spells in Canada and the USA.

He has returned to Scotland and is set to stay at Bayview for the remainder of the season.