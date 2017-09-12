Blackburn 2-1 Tayport

There was a major disappointment for Tayport at New Murrayfield Park, where they contrived to lose from a winning position, allowing hosts Blackburn United to come from behind to snatch all three Premier League points.

Dale Reid had given ‘Port the lead midway through the first half when he tapped home following a corner kick.

The scoreline remained in Tayport’s favour until the 87th minute when Blackburn turned the game on its head in the closing moments.

Prior to the opening goal, Jamie Gill had seen a header cleared off the line, while, at the other end, Gavin Sorley made an early save and Burnie headed one effort against the bar.

Towards half-time Sorley made good stops to keep out McQuillan and Ross, so Tayport led at the break.

In the second half, Connor Ireland almost latched onto a Gary Sutherland through ball, then fired wide after Dani Sanchez had had a shot blocked.

Ireland also tested ‘keeper King, after racing onto a Sutherland’s flick, so Tayport were not without chances to add to their tally.

Then came a disastrous conclusion to the game which sickened Tayport.

A diagonal ball found the visitors wanting and Michael Browne had space at the far post to turn the ball goalwards where Andy McQuillan appeared to turned it home for an 87th minute leveller.

That was disappointing enough for the travelling ‘Port support.

In the 90th minute, there was heartbreak for ‘keeper Gavin Sorley who failed to deal with a ball down the left channel.

With the ball outside of the box, Sorley was unable to pick it up, but dithered rather than simply kicking the ball out of the park.

The hesitancy enabled Brian Ross to net the winner from a tight angle.

Tayport - Sorley, Ogg, Sturrock, Sanchez, Anderson, Gray, Gill, Tulleth (Alvarez), Reid (Sutherland), Paterson, Ireland.