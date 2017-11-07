Blairgowrie 1-1 Newburgh

Newburgh travelled to Blairgowrie on Saturday looking to kick start the season and turn the recent poor run of form around.

They started the game on the front foot and took the lead with their first attack in the first minute of the game.

Polatakjo won a tackle in the middle of the park and the ball broke to Anderson who drove the ball out to the wide right for Johnston who broke to the by-line and turned a crisply hit cross back into the box which Anderson finished.

Blairgowrie responded well and pressure paid off for the home side after 20 minutes.

A long ball was called for by Warrender in the ‘Burgh goal but a defensive error saw the ball drop to Adam who had time and space to steady himself and slot the ball under Warrender to square the game up.

With 10 minutes remaining in the first half the momentum of the game swung Newburgh’s way.

Brocklebank and Anderson were combining well in the middle of the park and created several chances for the ‘Burgh strikers Woods and Johnston.

Newburgh were denied the lead in the game twice in the closing few minutes with superb saves from a Brocklebank and Anderson.

Alan Fortune was pleased with his sides reaction at full time “It says a lot about their desire to win that they were gutted when the full time whistle was blown and we had not managed to make the breakthrough.

“Everyone performed well today and this will give us a lift as we go into the next two games against teams round about us in the league”.

Newburgh welcome Forfar Albion in the league on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 2pm.

The match ball in this game is sponsored by Newburgh Bowling Club.

Newburgh - Warrender, Perrie, Wilson, Connolly, O’Brien, Christie, Anderson, Polatajko, Brocklebank, Woods, Johnston.