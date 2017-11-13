Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 Kennoway Star Hearts

After a perfectly observed minutes silence to remember the Fallen, the two teams soon got in the thick of the action in this D J Laing East of Scotland Cup tie.

Bonnyrigg Rose, one of the favourites for the cup, looked to get playmaker Currie on the ball at every opportunity.

The midfielder was playing in a deep role and his ability to get on the ball and provide ammunition for the Rose strikers was a concern for Kennoway in the opening stages.

However the first real chance of the match fell to KSH.

The well worked forward line of Band and M.Gay almost opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Band found some space on the left before whipping in a cross.

M.Gay glanced a head on the ball leaving Andrews stranded in goal as the ball narrowly crept past the post.

After this let off the home side upped their play and surged up the other end where shots by McGahie and Nelson were charged down by some brave defending from Rolland then a combination of Young and Partridge.

The home side’s pressure paid off on the half hour when a free kick from 30 yards was expertly dispatched into the top corner of the net by the impressive Currie.

Despite their efforts in trying to force some attacks the only other real note for the away side in the first half was a shot from distance from McGowan that again never really tested the home keeper.

The start of the second half saw a much more positive and attack minded KSH side.

Inside the opening five minutes a succession of corners saw the pressure mount on the home defence.

Confusion followed with ten minutes remaining.

A long ball was played into the Kennoway penalty box and Paterson came out and dived at the feet of the Bonnyrigg player clearing the ball.

Bizarrely the assistant flagged for a penalty kick with no one claiming for a penalty.

Justice was done when Paterson saved Hoskins’ effort.

Into the closing minutes KSH tried to take the game to penalty kicks with efforts from Rolland and C.Gay blocked.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Doig, Partridge, Brewster, McGowan, Rolland, C.Gay, Muir, M.Gay, Band.

Subs - Craig, Collins, Lindsay.

Next game is Sauchie at home on Saturday.