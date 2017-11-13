Bonnyrigg Rose 1-0 Kennoway Star Hearts: Currie stunner seals Rose Cup berth

Kennoyway Star Hearts’ hopes of an East of Scotland Cup run were dashed by a stunning free kick from Lee Currie in a 1-0 win for Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Rose, unbeaten this league season and who dominated for large spells of the match, missed a penalty thanks to a terrific save from Robbie Paterson late on.

After a perfectly observed minute’s silence the two teams soon got in the thick of the action. Rose one of the favourites for the Cup looked to get playmaker Currie on the ball at every opportunity.

However, the first real chance of the match fell to KSH. The well worked forward line of Band and M.Gay almost opened the scoring in the tenth minute when Band found some space on the left before whipping in a cross, M.Gay glanced a head on the ball leaving Andrews stranded in goal as the ball narrowly crept past the post.

After this let off the home side upped their play and surged up the other end where shots by McGachie and Nelson were charged down by some brave defending from Rolland then a combination of Young and Partridge.

Paterson was then called into action when he saved bravely at the feet of Brown as the pressure started to mount on the Fife side. Paterson was again called into action this time diving high to his right to claw away a net bound effort from Gray.

The home side’s pressure paid off on the half hour when a free kick from 30 yards was expertly dispatched into the top corner of the net by the impressive Currie.

The start of the second half saw a much more positive and attack minded KSH side. M.Gay was proving to be a handful with his strength and pace and a willingness to take the ball in tight situations for his side.

The threat of the home side was always evident though.

The effort and commitment from KSH was posing some problems for Bonnyrigg and M.Gay almost grabbed an equaliser when a clever run from Muir opened up space on the left hand channel before his slide rule pass left M.Gay a chance with Andrews to beat, the keeper spread himself well and got a block on the KSH strikers shot.

At the other end Rose had a great opportunity to double their lead from the penalty spot with ten minutes left.

A long ball was played into the Kennoway penalty box, Paterson came out and dived at the feet of Dean Brett. Brett looked to have got to the ball first and was brought down. To his credit the former Cowdenbeath defender got back up as play continued but the linesman flagged for a penalty.

Dean Hoskins stepped up but Paterson topped off an impressive showing when he dived high to his right hand side to save his effort.

Into the closing minutes KSH tried to take the game to penalty kicks with efforts from Rolland and C.Gay blocked as a packed Bonnyrigg defence were making sure they progressed into the next round of the Cup.

Kennoway: Paterson, Young, Doig, Partridge, Brewster, McGowan, Rolland, C.Gay, Muir, M.Gay, Band Subs: Craig, Collins, Lindsay.