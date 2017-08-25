Boss pleased as United show a different way to win matches

Craig Morrison has praised the versatility of his squad after their impressive start to the new East Premier League season.

Last year may have been one to forget for St Andrews United, but there’s clearly a fresh air sweeping through Barnetts Park which is being translated onto the park.

Saints were unfancied to mount a serious promotion charge this term after only surviving relegation to the North League last year due to league restructuring.

But Morrison’s men have grabbed their lifeline, and have forced their way into the early season leading pack.

At the weekend United won another three points after two goals in the last few minutes helped them to a 2-1 win at Blackburn.

It followed on from a midweek 3-2 win on the road at Glenrothes.

The Saints boss was delighted to see two different sides to his squad over those games.

He said: “What’s pleasing is there’s been no trend starting with us either being better at home or better away from home.

“The players are having different demands placed on them in each game and are finding a way to win.

“The pitch against Glenrothes wasn’t great and the weather was terrible.

“It wasn’t a brilliant game but we won it.

“Against Blackburn on Saturday we were playing on a great surface against a really good football side.

“The versatility we’re showing going into each game is pleasing.”

Blackburn were aiming to close out the win on their home patch at the weekend until a couple of late subs swung the East Premier League tie in St Andrews’ favour.

“We had a lot of possession in the game and played some really good football without really creating enough,” said the manager.

“We were moving the ball well but just couldn’t get through them.

“The second half was going the same way so I stuck myself and Daryl Falconer on to just try and move them around a bit more.

“We got it to 1-1 with Daryl putting in a really good cross for me to score.

“He got the second goal himself which I was delighted about because he wasn’t happy at being left out but showed the right attitude when he came on.”

After two away games, United are at home this weekend when they host Musselburgh.

“They’re a very good team and having just come down from the Super League last season will be one of the favourites to go back up,” said Morrison.

“But we are playing with confidence at the moment and have a lot of quality ourselves.

“It’ll be a massive test but one which will show us where we are.”