Boss wants United to sharpen up in attack

Craig Morrison has urged his Saints to take greater responsibility in attack as he aims to guide the club away from the bottom end of the table.

Saints have slipped to eleventh place in the McBookie.com East Premier having not won a league game since August 20.

At the weekend they lost out to Bathgate Thistle 1-0 and this Saturday travel to Haddington.

Morrison knows where the problem lies, so is determined to see his side sharpen up.

He said: “We had the players back in training and did a lot of work with the strikers.

“We’re erratic in the final third of the park, getting up there and into the box but then just smashing it.

“Instead we’re working on making sure people take responsibility and get in the correct positions so we start putting the ball away.”

Despite the defeat, Morrison said he was pleased with his side’s effort throughout a 90 minutes when the Saints carved open their opponents a lot more than they had the week before against Forfar.

The boss is sure results will come, and wants to chalk a win up before the festive break.

He said: “The reality of the situation is that St Andrews haven’t won since August.

“Haddington are a team I experienced last season and it was one of the tougher places to go.

“But the league is so tight that a win can push us up a couple of places if things go for us.”