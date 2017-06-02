Bowhill claim last ever Kingdom League title

Bowhill Rovers claimed the Kingdom Calendonian League title in style last Thursday after victory over rivals Leven United on a dramatic final day of the season.

The Cardenden outfit knew that a victory at Premier Park would see them lift the league trophy for the second time in three years, while defeat would see the title go to Leven.

Bowhill captain David Thomson lifting the league trophy

It was also also an opportunity to win the very last Kingdom League championship before the merger of the KCAFA and FAFA.

Despite playing their 10th game in 22 days, Bowhill claimed a 4-0 victory in front of a large crowd with goals coming from Sami Mitchell, Jamie Leslie (2) and Darren Aitken.

Leven did not help their cause by losing a defender to a red card in the first half, while the only sour note for Bowhill came in the last five minutes when full back David McLaren suffered a broken leg.

Manager Jim McGuinness said: “It has been a fantastic season for the club, but due to our Scottish Cup and domestic cup runs we were playing catch up and had to win all of our last 12 league games to take the title.

“Again we would like to thank the village for the support we have had this season, and hopefully we top the season with another trophy when we play Leven in the M/H Engineering League Cup final on Saturday.”

The match takes place at Moorside Park, Dundonald. Kick-off 2pm.

Chairman Jim Hastie also added: “I am so proud of the players and the management team and would like to thank them all for the hard work put in throughout this campaign; it really has been a season that everyone at Bowhill Rovers should be proud off and one that will be remembered for a long time to come.”