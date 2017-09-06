Bowhill Rovers 0-0 Cupar Hearts

It was a frustrating afternoon of football for Cupar Hearts last Saturday when they travelled to Cardenden and played out a scoreless draw against Bowhill Rovers.

Hearts started brightly with Jakub Dobes forcing a point blank save from Dale Wotherspoon early in the match.

Then Dobes almost scored from an impossible angle before Gary Sutherland sent the ball back in only for the referee to wave play on after a foul on Scott McKay.

A superb through ball by Gary Sutherland found Jakub Dobes on 17 minutes who found the net but was deemed offside.

On the half hour mark a clever flick by Steven Pennington saw Jakub Dobes win a corner then Scott McInroy’s goalward header was cleared.

The constant stoppages made it very difficult to play good football with the referee refusing to let the game flow.

This meant all shots were confined to long range efforts for both sides.

There was a massive let off for Cupar early into the second half when Sami Mitchell managed to beat Grant Blyth to cross for the incoming Darren Aitken who missed by a whisker in front of goal.

Sami Mitchell had the ball in the back of the net 10 minutes later but once again the whistle went for offside.

Gary Sutherland and Jakub Dobes were combining well and another great ball by Sutherland found Dobes who did all the hard work to beat two defenders only to fire his shot straight at the ‘keeper.

Darren Gribbin for Bowhill tried a shot from distance with 10 minutes remaining but Gavin Wilson in the Cupar goal made an easy save to keep the scores level.

At the weekend Cupar Hearts host Fossoway at the Duffus Park in a league match.

Kick off 2PM.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Blyth, Anderson, McInroy, Leadbetter, Wainwright, Sutherland, Gray, Pennington, Dobes and McKay.

Subs - Watson, Thomas, Sibanda and McKinnon.