Brilliant Bluebell hit Bo’ness for five

Dundonald Bluebell’s remarkable rise as a Superleague force showed no sign of slowing down as they thrashed big guns Bo’ness United at Moorside Park on Saturday.

The 5-0 win was Bluebell’s biggest ever win over the former Superleague champions, and is another sign of how far the club has come since it’s 5-1 defeat to the same opposition in last season’s East of Scotland Cup final.

The victory made it four successive wins for the Cardenden men, who have lost just once in the league since December 10, and sit fourth in the table on 44 points.

Manager Stevie Kay beamed: “Beating anybody 5-0 in the Superleague is a bonus, but doing it against a side like Bo’ness is outstanding.

“We were confident going into the game but never imagined such a gap. It helped scoring in two minutes and straight away put them on the back foot.

“It’s a great result for the buzz of the local community and great satisfaction for the players and the Dundonald committee after losing the cup final last season.”

Dundonald went a goal up inside two minutes following a defensive mishap with top scorer Lewis McKenzie on hand to accept the gift.

With a strong wind behind them the hosts had opportunities to extend their lead but Andy Murphy saved well from John Martin and McKenzie.

Ross Drummond was next to try his luck for hard working Dundonald before Calum Smith brought out a decent save from James Lennox on the half hour mark with the visitors’ first effort of note.

Bo’ness were really struggling to create anything with Dundonald pressing hard and giving the United midfield no time on the ball.

The hosts then doubled their advantage through Barry Sibanda who headed home a Martin cross after good build up play by McKenzie.

Shot shy Bo’ness managed an effort from Marty Wright before the break but Bluebell deservedly went in 2-0 up at the interval. The home side almost made it three early in the second half but a free kick from Drummond was tipped onto the bar by Murphy.

United nearly got one back on the hour with a Robert Sloan free kick that Lennox saved well before the hosts grabbed a third on 64 minutes.

A tremendous free kick from McKenzie flew into the top corner leaving Murphy helpless.

Bo’ness made a triple substitution but showed no signs of mounting a comeback as their hungrier opponents made it four when a Drummond cross found substitute Scott Lawrie who headed in with his first touch.

The fifth was scored by Sibanda who raced through to tuck the ball away and condemn Bo’ness to their heaviest defeat of the season.

Dundonald’s next match away to Linlithgow Rose on Monday night.