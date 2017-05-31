Broughty Athletic 5-1 Tayport

In a frustrating finale to the 2016/17 season, Tayport lost out to Broughty Athletic in the final of the inter-regional GA Engineering Cup .

The game was played at Tannadice Park with the 5-1 scoreline being harsh on the Canniepairt outfit.

Broughty took a 20th minute lead when Grant Lawson had a shot saved and the ball was cleared to the middle of the park where it appeared to hit the hand of Ross McCord before being delivered back to Lawson.

Inside the area, the ball then broke for Stewart McConnochie who went down under a challenge.

The referee pointed to the spot and McCord made no mistake to give the Fed’ the lead.

At the start of the second half, Grant Paterson crossed from the left for Jamie Mackie who cushioned the ball into the path of Dale Reid only for the ‘Port striker to miscue.

There then followed three Tayport corners, one of which should have led to the equaliser, but Broughty cleared the danger after a scramble.

John Ovenstone’s men were dominating, but, out of the blue, former Tayport skipper Grant Lawson sent a high lob over Gavin Sorley and into the net to double his side’s lead.

The mercurial Lawson scored again two minutes later when he drilled past Sorley after Tayport had made a hash of a clearance.

Jamie Winter crashed a long-ranger against the bar for the Fed’ - but Tayport netted the game’s next goal.

Grant Paterson found substitute Alan Tulleth and his ball into the box deflected off a Broughty defender and looped up over Iain Ross.

The next incident of the match, however, all but ended Tayport’s hopes.

Kieran Conway was unlucky to be penalised for what had seemed to be a good tackle and, in frustration, team-mate Stuart Walton smacked the ball into the ground with his arm.

Already cautioned, that indiscretion brought a second yellow card and a dismissal for the aggrieved Walton.

With ten minutes remaining, a ‘Port corner was cleared and former player Matty Adam did well to find Paul McLellan on the break.

He strode forward and slotted home a fine finish to make it 4-1.

Broughty added a fifth in the 83rd minute when they were awarded a contentious penalty which was taken by Grant Lawson.

Gavin Sorley made a save to seemingly deny Lawson his hat-trick.

Unfortunately for the beleaguered Canniepairt men the match officials decided that there had been encroachment into the box.

Lawson was therefore allowed to try again, this time converting, to rub a great deal of salt into the Tayport wounds.

Tayport - Sorley, Conway, Sturrock, Sanchez, G Anderson, Alvarez (Tulleth), Mackie, Walton, Reid, Ogg, Paterson ( F Anderson).