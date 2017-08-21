Broxburn 2-2 Kennoway Star H

The short trip over the Forth would see Kennoway visit Broxburn Athletic with both teams having a recent upturn in results.

The visitors were disappointed in not taking full points in midweek as they drew 2-2 with Jeanfield Swifts.

Broxburn had a narrow win over Linlithgow Rose.

An attack involving M.Gay and C.Gay saw a succession of passes before C Gay had a shot blocked inside the box, as the ball broke a header from M.Gay was cleared to safety.

The sides went in level at the break but a very positive start to the second half for Broxburn saw KSH pegged back as a defensive unit.

The tide turned after ten minutes of the half when C Gay again picked up a loose ball in the middle of the park and a quick turn and pass of precision saw M.Gay race through on goal.

The keeper advanced off his line to make a good save when a goal looked likely.

Momentum was building and KSH got the goal their play deserved 20 minutes into the half with a cracker from Muir.

However a dogged Broxburn team were not for giving it away without a fight.

A free kick from the left flew over the head of Paterson to give the home side the equaliser.

The arguing over the goal seemed to have caused the KSH defence to lose focus as within five minutes a game that they had total control in suddenly saw them behind when Miller scored.

The one thing about this KSH team though is their desire.

With composure regained they pushed for an equaliser.

A long throw from the left saw the ball land at the feet of M.Gay with his back to goal.

Catching his marker and the home keeper unaware, he produced an audacious piece of skill as he back-heeled the ball home from four yards out.

Kennoway: Paterson, Doig, Partridge, McGowan, Craig, Muir, C.Gay, Rolland, Young, Binnington, M.Gay.

Subs: Johnstone, Newlands, Bremner, Page, Davidson.

Next game for Kennowat is at home against Boness Utd at 2.30pm.