Burntislan 3-2 Fife Thistle

Thistle took part in their first cup final in 12 years as they faced Burntisland United in the final of the Wallace Wright Cup at Moorside Park.

Burntisland drew first blood with only nine minutes on the clock when Stark rose unchallenged at the back post to head home from a corner.

After 33 minutes and some sustained pressure Thistle were back on level terms when Harrow latched onto a half clearance from Anthony and volleyed home an unstoppable shot.

Just two minutes later only a goal line clearance from Stark denied Gorgon from heading home a Moir corner.

Thistle deservedly took the lead when Gorgon headed another perfect delivery from Moir into the top corner.

With 65 minutes on the clock the match was back on level terms when Thistle repeated the error from Burntisland in the first half by failing to clear their lines with a half clearance falling to James who looked up before curling a fantastic effort into the top corner.

Just 15 minutes from time the game swung on a moment of controversy when Thistle were awarded a free kick just inside their own half.

With the referee positioned up the park, Thomson left the free kick for Carson to take however James ran at the ball presuming Thomson had taken it and with Thistle wondering what was going on he played the ball onto Durie who was offside due to Thistle being pushed up.

The assistant referee seemed oblivious to it all as Durie pushed forward and slipped the ball past Anderson.

In the final minute Thistle were given a chance of a lifeline but Petrie’s penalty was stopped.

Thistle – Anderson, Ireland (Malone 26 (McShane 89), Carson, McArthur, Dunn (Ross 76), Jukes, Thomson, Gorgon (Petrie 65), Moir (Cameron 70), Barnes, Harrow.

On Saturday Thistle host Rosebank.