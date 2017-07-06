Call to support Scottish ladies at Stark’s Park

Fifer Caroline Weir is calling on the backing of the Kingdom when the Scottish Women’s National team arrives at Stark’s Park tomorrow (Friday).

The side plays its final friendly fixture against the Republic of Ireland in Kirkcaldy before heading off to compete at the summer’s European Championships in the Netherlands.

While the men’s side struggles to reach major championships, the women have had no such problem and are undaunted by their Euro group, which includes England, Spain and Portugal.

They’ll begin their campaign with an Auld Enemy clash on July 19 and are aiming to make sure they go into that game on the back of consecutive wins, by seeing off the Irish and building on their 2-0 win over Romania.

Striker Weir, from Dunfermline, says it’s a game she can’t wait for. “It’ll be a tough game but we want to finish on a high before the championships,” she added.

“My family are all coming along to watch the game and we’re hoping for a good crowd.Preparation for the Euros has been going good; we’ve already had a couple camps over the past few weeks and had games against Romania and Sweden.”

The Scottish women’s team has progressed magnificently over the past few years and can now boast a clutch of players who play the game full-time.

Weir plays her club football with Liverpool while fellow Fifer Emma Mitchell, from Buckhaven, has spent the past few seasons with Arsenal.

The standard of clubs the players are with proves the quality in the side. The London Olympics helped push the women’s game on to the next level with interest continuing to peak.

Channel 4 will screen all the Scottish games while BBC Alba will show the Republic of Ireland match (7.45pm kick-off on July 7).

“It’s come on a lot and around two thirds of our squad are full-time now,” Weir added. “That can only help the national team and it’s great that so many are competing at that level.

“The England game is massive for us; there’s no better way to start. We’ll be confident about the Euros and there’s no pressure on us.”

“It’s great for the sport that the games are on Channel 4 and will help the game grow.”