Camelon 4-0 Kennoway Star Hearts

Opening day of the new season is always an exciting prospect for all teams, for KSH it had the added incentive of competing in the Superleague for the first time.

A positive start from the visitors with Muir and Band looking particularly dangerous in their advanced roles.

Band saw a left foot effort plucked away with a fine save from the home ‘keeper.

It was a steady start for the Fife side and from another set piece Johnstone saw a goal bound effort blocked by a strong defensive header.

The positive start was soon turned on its head when a poor touch in midfield gifted possession to the Camelon midfield.

With several players out of position, a clever through ball to Crawford saw the striker collect the ball and advance unchallenged before hitting a low shot from 20 yards into the net.

On the half hour another slack clearance from the Kennoway defence was punished in breakneck speed.

The ball was swept from left to right before a low cross was knocked past Page by Sneddon.

Despite getting into good attacking areas, the lack of shots for Kennoway was something the away management would have been disappointed with in the first half.

The Camelon defence went on to tackle with aggression and showed great organisation as they defended their lead.

It was game over in the on the hour when Docherty saw his effort take a deflection and hit the back of the net.

A Chris Gay shot from distance brought out another save from the home shot stopper as KSH looked for a consolation goal.

The final goal of the game arrived with five minutes remaining when Docherty netted.

Kennoway Star Hearts - Page, McGowan, Doig, Johnstone, Craig, C.Gay, Muir, Rolland, Shaw, M.Gay, Band.

Subs - Young, Davidson, J.Binnington, Trialist, Trialist.

Next game is away to Hill of Beath on Wednesday evening before the side welcomes Broughty Athletic on Saturday at 2.30pm.