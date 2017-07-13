Care and compassion shines through as £1000 is netted by charity football encounter at KHS

A charity football match organised by the Raith Ladies’ shotstopper has proved such a success it is set to become an annual event.

Terri ‘Taz’ Tollan, goalkeeper with the Stark’s Park women’s squad, rounded up support on behalf of close friend Shirley Reise, a liaison officer with the ladies’ team, who had recently been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), having last year had a successful bout against skin cancer.

“I decided to bring the footballing family together to arrange a game,” said Taz, a Crown Office employee.

She pulled together a team of players and family members of Raith Ladies, although she didn’t use the Raith name, as she wanted the event to appeal to others too.

Taz approached Police Scotland about providing the opposition and their squad was led by Mark McCulloch, with the game taking place recently on Kirkcaldy High School’s astro surface.

Players were charged £5 to play and spectators £1 to watch.

“The police won – just – on the day but the real winner was the love and bond of football to come together and raise awareness, and over £1000 to try to defeat MS,” said Taz. “The trophy is now going to be an annual event for any charity people choose.”