Club’s getting set for kick off

Both Tayport FC and St Andrews United are away from home to start the new season on August 5.

‘Port travel to meet Musselburgh while Craig Morrison takes his Saints to Tranent.

Alan Fortune will manage Newburgh in his first competitive game in the North League when they host Arbroath Vics.

Tayport and United are both back at home just a few days later, though, when they host a pair of local rivals.

Glenrothes Juniors head to the Canniepairt on Wednesday, August 9 with Thornton Hibs Saints’ guests on the same night.

The midweek kick offs are 6.45 pm.